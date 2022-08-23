Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $92,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $189.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

