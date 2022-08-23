Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $97,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.