Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $86.05 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $86,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.