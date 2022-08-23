Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $69,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

