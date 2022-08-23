Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $90,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.22.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $265.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

