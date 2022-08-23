Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,077 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $62,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

