Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.