Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/12/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $218.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $246.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $242.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $254.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $258.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CME Group stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.29. 13,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day moving average is $217.32. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

