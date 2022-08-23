Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $36.00.

8/12/2022 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $41.00.

7/18/2022 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

US Foods Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

