ReFork (EFK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,053.00

ReFork (EFK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReFork has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. ReFork has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $13,053.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ReFork Coin Profile

EFK is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

