REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0804 on Top Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $102,933.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

