Reviewing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -496.57% -40.05% -34.36% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -24.10% -22.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 393.42%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 7.20 -$48.63 million N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.68) -1.79

TScan Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

