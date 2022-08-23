Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $28.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.52. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.