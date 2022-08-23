Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $28.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.52. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

