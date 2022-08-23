Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Down 0.7%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.37). Approximately 10,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,115 ($25.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,317.09.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

