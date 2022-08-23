Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,537. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

