Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

