Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144,016 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,254. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,467,283 shares of company stock valued at $128,835,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

