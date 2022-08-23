Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $125.72.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.