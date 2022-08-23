Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.11 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

