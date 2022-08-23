Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Cut by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,304 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $472,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

RGLD traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. 5,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,919. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

