Rupiah Token Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $72,497.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

