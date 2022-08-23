SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, June 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

SFQ opened at €8.10 ($8.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €6.02 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of €13.80 ($14.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.03.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

