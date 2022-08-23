SafeCoin (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $225.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $225.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,389.23 or 0.99952752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00053814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00223807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00133928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00236432 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

