Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $408,089.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. 5,049,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $437,393,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

