Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Shares of CRM opened at $176.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

