Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.89. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 2,709 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

