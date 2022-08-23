Sanshu Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Sanshu Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $17,047.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

