Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $638,923.51 and approximately $262.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.