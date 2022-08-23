Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 511143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.23).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.84 million and a PE ratio of 162.33.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

(Get Rating)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.