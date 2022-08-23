Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

