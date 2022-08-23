Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 140.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.