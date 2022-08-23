Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.