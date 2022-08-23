Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 25.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. River & Mercantile LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $50,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. 8,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

