Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 215.8% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.4% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 397,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

