Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,821. The company has a market capitalization of $349.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

