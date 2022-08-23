Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 901,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after purchasing an additional 977,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 164,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.