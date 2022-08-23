Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30,667 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

