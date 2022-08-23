SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Approximately 251,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,353,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

SDX Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

In other news, insider Mark Reid purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

