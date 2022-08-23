Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Cap Reaches $71.57 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $71.57 million and $2.32 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00010099 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,388,595 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
