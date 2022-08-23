Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 14,672 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $192,056.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,648,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,581,613.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $32,534.80.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 40,151 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $556,492.86.

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ SEMR remained flat at $12.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,329. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

