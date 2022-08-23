SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 5.4%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 5,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66.
In other SES AI news, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,413.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
