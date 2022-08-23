Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 226,758 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,485,000. Roblox comprises about 1.4% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,891 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Roblox by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,739,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,452 shares of company stock worth $5,123,174 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

