Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 11,069 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

