Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 173,419 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up about 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 430,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

