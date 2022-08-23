Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 44,814 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,728.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,814 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. 30,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

