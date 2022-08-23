Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 791.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,364 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,194. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

