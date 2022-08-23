Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,485 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

