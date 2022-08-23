Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 663.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,380. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,027. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 355.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

