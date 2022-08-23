Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $5.51 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Range Resources accounts for 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. 214,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.