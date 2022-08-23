Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $169.66. 76,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,672. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

