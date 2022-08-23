Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. FMC comprises approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,149,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,489. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

